James Blunt Slams Madonna For Her Stupid Coronavirus Comment

James Blunt has criticised Madonna for calling the Covid-19 crisis a “great equaliser”.

When the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, the Material Girl singer addressed fans and followers from her bathtub, naked and surrounded by candles, saying that Covid-19 is a “great equaliser”.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways…” she commented in the Instagram video. “Like I used to say at the end of (song) Human Nature every night, ‘If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together’.”

Madonna was mocked for her comments by social media users and James weighed in on them during a new interview with British newspaper The Times.

James, who lives on the Spanish party island of Ibiza with his wife, British aristocrat Sofia Wellesley, and their two sons, said stars should be grateful they are in a privileged position to ride out the pandemic.

“I’m incredibly lucky,” he insisted. “I think all of this has just reinforced how lucky we are. I guess if you want me to comment on things that are going on, the only thing I dispute is perhaps Madonna saying, ‘We’re all in this together.’

“I don’t think we necessarily are. I’ve had it really lucky. Many people have died through this and others have lost their jobs permanently, potentially businesses are going down and others have spent lockdown confined to very small spaces on their own.”

The You’re Beautiful hitmaker was due to tour in support of his latest album Once Upon a Mind, but despite all of his gigs being called off due to Covid-19, he has continued to pay his crew some of their wages.

“I paid them for a proportion of the time and an amount that we felt would see them through,” he added.

