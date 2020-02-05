 Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning - Noise11.com
Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2020

in News

Janelle Monae is returning to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning.

In an interview with The Cut, the singer/actress revealed that she suffered a run-in with the illness after she stopped eating meat and adopted a pescatarian diet

Reflecting on the health scare, Janelle said, “I started feeling my mortality.”

Despite the illness, the star has been hard at work, turning her focus to acting, ahead of her role in “mind-bending social thriller” Antebellum, which debuts in April.

Explaining her role as Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice, the 34-year-old shared: “I want that spirit to always stay on-camera, so I don’t break. I don’t talk on the phone a lot … I don’t want that to take me out of my space.”

Insisting she takes her work home with her and finds inspiration in her personal life when crafting characters, Janelle added: “I use my pain… I use it.”

Antebellum, also starring Jena Malone, Marque Richardson, and Eric Lange, hits cinemas in April.

Noise11.com

