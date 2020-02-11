 Janet Jackson Labels Her 2-Year Old 'Incredibly Musical' - Noise11.com
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman

Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman

Janet Jackson Labels Her 2-Year Old ‘Incredibly Musical’

by Music-News.com on February 12, 2020

in News

Janet Jackson’s son asked her to buy him a violin when he was just two years old.

The singer shares son Eissa with ex Wissam Al Mana, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she opened up about her three-year-old’s talents.

Asked if Eissa is musical, Janet replied “he’s incredibly musical”, before revealing his first instrument was the violin.

“First it was the violin, all this he chose, this was at two (years old),” she smiled. “He chose the violin, and he loves classical music. First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school he said, ‘Mama I want to take a cello to school,’ and I said, ‘Baby you don’t have a cello.'”

Eissa then asked his mother to “turn my violin into a cello”, so she turned to her assistant, who then “took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin”.

“He loved it,” the 53-year-old insisted.

Another of Janet’s assistants then asked the tot if he wanted a cello, and who would buy it for him, to which he answered: “Mama.”

“So, he has a cello,” Janet admitted bashfully.

The Together Again hitmaker appeared on the chat show to discuss her Black Diamond Tour, which will see her travel the world to promote her new album of the same name – her first record since 2015’s Unbreakable. Janet will play a total of 34 dates in North America, before hitting Europe, with the trek kicking off in Miami, Florida, in June.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Has Played New Zealand, Next Stop Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert have played the first three shows of their 2020 The Rhapsody Tour and will kick off the Australian leg of the tour in Brisbane on Wednesday (13 February).

5 hours ago
Mirusia
Mirusia To Perform 40 Date Australian Tour

Australian soprano Mirusia will head out on one of the most extensive national tours of 2020.

5 hours ago
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Moore To Interview Roger Waters at SXSW

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will be joined by controversial film maker Michael Moore for a SXSW keynote in Austin in March.

6 hours ago
The Screaming Jets
Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets’ 2019 touring drummer Cameron McGlinchey has been upgraded to a permanent position with the band.

6 hours ago
Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies Aged 78

Joseph Shabalala, the founder of South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died in Pretoria at the age of 78.

7 hours ago
Zucchero
Remember When Zucchero and Paul Young Got Together And Had A Global Hit

In 1992 Italian superstar recorded a duet with Paul Young. ‘Senza una donna’ became a global hit.

1 day ago
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine Announce Seven Month World Tour

Rage Against The Machine have announced a “world tour", although dates are only North America and Europe so far.

1 day ago