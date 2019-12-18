Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

Yoshiki performed ‘Beth’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ with Kiss.

Yoshiki is the drummer and main songwriter for X Japan. He has also recorded two solo classical albums. The first ‘Eternal Meoldy’ was produced by The Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin.

X Japan had a string of hits in Japan in the 90s including four number ones.

KISS @Tokyo Dome Dec. 11, 2019: Set List

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Shout It Out Loud

3. Deuce

4. Say Yeah

5. I Love It Loud

6. Heaven ’s on Fire

7. War Machine

8. Lick It Up

9. Calling Dr. Love

10. 100,000 Years

11. Cold Gin

12. God of Thunder

13. Psycho Circus

14. Let Me Go, Rock ‘n’ Roll

15. SUKIYAKI

16. Love Gun

17. I Was Made for Lovin ’You

18. Crazy Crazy Nights

19. Black Diamond

Encore

20. Beth * KISS feat. YOSHIKI

21. Rock and Roll All Nite * KISS feat. YOSHIKI

