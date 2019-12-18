Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.
Yoshiki performed ‘Beth’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ with Kiss.
View this post on Instagram
So amazing to play with #KISS ! I was only playing Classical piano when my father died. Thank you #KISS for making me a rock artist, which saved me! キッスと共演！ 父が死んだ時クラシックPIANOしか弾いていなかった。 ＃キッス に出会い、ロックアーティストになった。そして自分は救われた。 ありがとー。 #YOSHIKI #YOSHIKISS REPOST: @genesimmons Thank you @yoshikiofficial @paulstanleylive @tommy_thayer_official #ericsinger @kissonline #beth #rockandrollallnite
Yoshiki is the drummer and main songwriter for X Japan. He has also recorded two solo classical albums. The first ‘Eternal Meoldy’ was produced by The Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin.
X Japan had a string of hits in Japan in the 90s including four number ones.
KISS @Tokyo Dome Dec. 11, 2019: Set List
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Shout It Out Loud
3. Deuce
4. Say Yeah
5. I Love It Loud
6. Heaven ’s on Fire
7. War Machine
8. Lick It Up
9. Calling Dr. Love
10. 100,000 Years
11. Cold Gin
12. God of Thunder
13. Psycho Circus
14. Let Me Go, Rock ‘n’ Roll
15. SUKIYAKI
16. Love Gun
17. I Was Made for Lovin ’You
18. Crazy Crazy Nights
19. Black Diamond
Encore
20. Beth * KISS feat. YOSHIKI
21. Rock and Roll All Nite * KISS feat. YOSHIKI
View this post on Instagram
We're going to #rock #NewYearsEve.. #紅白 出場決定！ RT @nhk_kouhaku 【#ＹＯＳＨＩＫＩ が #紅白 で #ＫＩＳＳ と夢の共演】 今回、世界で活躍するＹＯＳＨＩＫＩと世界的ロックバンド・ＫＩＳＳの出場が決定しました。ＹＯＳＨＩＫＩ ｆｅａｔ. ＫＩＳＳ ＜#ＹＯＳＨＩＫＩＳＳ＞として スペシャルパフォーマンスを繰り広げます。 #NHK紅白 @YoshikiOfficial @kissonline #nhkredandwhite @genesimmons @paulstanleylive @tommy_thayer_official #ericsinger
