 Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore - Noise11.com
Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman

Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

by Paul Cashmere on December 18, 2019

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

Yoshiki performed ‘Beth’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ with Kiss.

Yoshiki is the drummer and main songwriter for X Japan. He has also recorded two solo classical albums. The first ‘Eternal Meoldy’ was produced by The Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin.

X Japan had a string of hits in Japan in the 90s including four number ones.

KISS @Tokyo Dome Dec. 11, 2019: Set List

1. Detroit Rock City
2. Shout It Out Loud
3. Deuce
4. Say Yeah
5. I Love It Loud
6. Heaven ’s on Fire
7. War Machine
8. Lick It Up
9. Calling Dr. Love
10. 100,000 Years
11. Cold Gin
12. God of Thunder
13. Psycho Circus
14. Let Me Go, Rock ‘n’ Roll
15. SUKIYAKI
16. Love Gun
17. I Was Made for Lovin ’You
18. Crazy Crazy Nights
19. Black Diamond

Encore
20. Beth * KISS feat. YOSHIKI
21. Rock and Roll All Nite * KISS feat. YOSHIKI

Related Posts

Ich Bin Ein Esel Why
Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

8 hours ago
Magic Dirt Life Was Better
Magic Dirt To Reissue 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ In 2020

Magic Dirt’s second EP ‘Life Was Better’ will be reissued in January 2020.

9 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mikkey Dee of Motorhead Urges ‘Vote For Rock’ For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Motorhead are not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neither are MC5, Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Soundgarden.

11 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys Hotspot cassette
Pet Shop Boys To Release ‘Hotspot’ Album on Cassette

‘Hotspot’ will become the first Pet Shop Boys cassette since ‘Release’ in 2002. All Pet Shop Boys albums from their debut ‘Please’ in 1986 through to 2002’s ‘Release’ were released on cassette.

12 hours ago
Peking Duk
Peking Duk and Client Liaison To Play New Grand Prix AusGP Sessions

Peking Duk and Client Liaison have been announced to perform at a brand new Grand Prix event, the AusGP Sessions.

12 hours ago
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Laneway Festival Sydney Now Open To 16 and 17 Year Olds

The Laneway Festival's Sydney leg has finally caught up with the rest of the country and will allow 16 and 17 year-olds in for the first time.

1 day ago
Tex Perkins
Byron Bay To Host Huge Bushfire Fundraiser

Byron Bay will play host to two huge lineups called Make It Rain to raise money for local branches of the Rural Fire Service.

1 day ago