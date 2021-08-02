 Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable In New #HouseofGucci Movie - Noise11.com
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Jared Leto, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable In New #HouseofGucci Movie

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2021

in News

Jared Leto has been totally transformed in the movie House of Gucci, coming in November.

Jared plays Paolo Gucci, one-time chief designer of Gucci. Paolo was the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci and son of Aldo Gucci.

The movie has an A-List cast with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

Leto’s last 30 Seconds to Mars album was ‘America’ in 2018. His movies include ‘Suicide Squad (2016), Dallas Buyers Club’ (2013), ‘Panic Room’ (2002) and ‘American Psycho’ (2000).

‘House of Gucci’ stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was charged for the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio. She was released in 2018 after serving 18 years. Reggiani approved of the Gaga casting in the movie but was upset Gaga never contacted her before filming began.

Patricia Gucci, a cousin of Maurizio, has accused the filmmakers of stealing the family identify to profit from the film.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coheed and Cambria Continue The Jessie’s Girl Story With Rick Springfield

New York’s rock band Coheed and Cambria have created a sequel to Rick Springfield’s 1981 number one hit and Rick is all over it. ‘Jessie’s Girl 2’ continues the ‘Jessie’s Girl’ story and Rick contributed to song and video.

4 days ago
David Duchovny band
David Duchovny To Release Third Album ‘Gestureland’

X-Files/Californication star David Duchovny will release his third album ‘Gestureland’ in August.

5 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Launches Art and Design Website

Jack White has expanded his empire with his new Jack White Art and Design website.

5 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex $200000 A Month In Support

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 (£144,000) a month in spousal and child support.

5 days ago
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro To Headline Reading and Leeds Festival

Biffy Clyro have been announced as headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival.

5 days ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Shares Waylon Jennings Cover ‘This Time’

Marty Stuart’s monthly morsel of the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album is his new cover of the Waylon Jennings classic ‘This Time’.

5 days ago
Paul Dempsey of Something for Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey On How Success Drove Him To A Nervous Breakdown

With Something For Kate about to perform shows around Australia to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Echolalia, SFK founder Paul Dempsey recalls how the band’s success drove him to a nervous breakdown.

6 days ago