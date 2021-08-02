Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable In New #HouseofGucci Movie - Noise11.com

Jared Leto has been totally transformed in the movie House of Gucci, coming in November.

Jared plays Paolo Gucci, one-time chief designer of Gucci. Paolo was the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci and son of Aldo Gucci.

The movie has an A-List cast with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

Leto’s last 30 Seconds to Mars album was ‘America’ in 2018. His movies include ‘Suicide Squad (2016), Dallas Buyers Club’ (2013), ‘Panic Room’ (2002) and ‘American Psycho’ (2000).

‘House of Gucci’ stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was charged for the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio. She was released in 2018 after serving 18 years. Reggiani approved of the Gaga casting in the movie but was upset Gaga never contacted her before filming began.

Patricia Gucci, a cousin of Maurizio, has accused the filmmakers of stealing the family identify to profit from the film.

