Jason Mraz Releases Second New Song In Three Weeks

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2020

in News

Jason Mraz is teasing fans his upcoming album ‘Look For The Good’ with his second new song in three weeks.

Fans were treated to ‘Wise Woman’ this week.

“’Wise Woman’ is a song about Mother Earth and the love and nourishment that comes from Women,” said Mraz. “It focuses on an herb garden, a small example of Mother Earth’s ability to provide sustenance and healing. A ‘Wise Woman’ is also a title given to an elder who has spent years working with plants and teaches others her wise ways, opening our eyes to the gifts of the natural world for a brighter and healthier future.”

Three weeks ago we heard the title track ‘Look For The Good’.

Official album “Look For The Good” Tracklisting:

1. Look For The Good
2. Make Love
3. My Kind
4. Good Old Daze
5. You Do You (feat. Tiffany Haddish)
6. Wise Woman
7. Take The Music
8. Time Out (feat. Sister Carol)
9. DJ FM AM JJASON
10. Hearing Double
11. The Minute I Heard Of Love
12. Gratitude

‘Look For The Good’ will be released on 12 June 2020.

