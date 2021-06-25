 Jim Jeffries Sydney Shows Reworked Following Covid Lockdown - Noise11.com
Jim Jefferies

Jim Jefferies

Jim Jeffries Sydney Shows Reworked Following Covid Lockdown

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2021

in News

Jim Jeffries shows in Sydney have been reworked due to the current lockdown in the city due to the latest Gladyscluster ripping through the city.

The shows next week have been readjusted.

Sydney: shows will go ahead next week, with some ticketholders reallocated into five additional Enmore Theatre shows and an extra Hordern Pavilion date to meet updated NSW venue capacity restrictions. All 12 Sydney shows are completely sold out.

Ticket purchasers to all Sydney dates will be contacted directly by Ticketek ASAP with further information and to be reissued tickets – please keep an eye on your inbox.

Any Enmore Theatre ticketholders affected by today’s Stay At Home Order (Local Government Areas of Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and the City of Sydney) or otherwise unable to attend the new date and times listed below may obtain a full refund.

You should only attend these events if you are feeling well (i.e. not displaying COVID-19 symptoms or required by Government health directions to quarantine/self-isolate/stay at home).

The June 29 shows have been divided across 29 June and 2 July, 30 June is now 30 June and 3 July and the Hordern show on July 11 is now split across July 10 and 11.

Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne – Due to the recent border closures, Jim’s shows in Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne are in the process of being rescheduled. Stay tuned for news to come in the next few days and hang onto those tickets!

Adelaide – hold tight! We will advise of any further news regarding Jim’s Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre shows in coming days, but these three shows currently remain unaffected.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daly To Tour Together

Ian Moss and Tory Cassar-Daly have combined to present the Together Alone tour from October.

June 15, 2021
Jim Jefferies
Jim Jefferies Melbourne Shows Rescheduled To 2022

Jim Jefferies two Melbourne shows for 3 July 2021 have been rescheduled for 1 April 2022.

June 8, 2021
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman
My Chemical Romance Announce Australia Dates While International Travel Still Uncertain

Live Nation and My Chemical Romance are betting on Australian borders to be reopened by March with a major arena tour set for 2022.

May 24, 2021
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS Documentary Coming In June

KISS have a new documentary on the way in June.

April 30, 2021
KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Announces Third Melbourne Show

Kiss will play a third show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

March 16, 2021
KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.

February 26, 2021
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Reveals ‘Reason I Drink’ Video

Alanis Morissette has a new video for ‘Reasons I Drink’, another taster from her upcoming ninth studio album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’.

March 1, 2020