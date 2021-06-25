Jim Jeffries Sydney Shows Reworked Following Covid Lockdown - Noise11.com

Jim Jeffries shows in Sydney have been reworked due to the current lockdown in the city due to the latest Gladyscluster ripping through the city.

The shows next week have been readjusted.

Sydney: shows will go ahead next week, with some ticketholders reallocated into five additional Enmore Theatre shows and an extra Hordern Pavilion date to meet updated NSW venue capacity restrictions. All 12 Sydney shows are completely sold out.

Ticket purchasers to all Sydney dates will be contacted directly by Ticketek ASAP with further information and to be reissued tickets – please keep an eye on your inbox.

Any Enmore Theatre ticketholders affected by today’s Stay At Home Order (Local Government Areas of Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and the City of Sydney) or otherwise unable to attend the new date and times listed below may obtain a full refund.

You should only attend these events if you are feeling well (i.e. not displaying COVID-19 symptoms or required by Government health directions to quarantine/self-isolate/stay at home).

The June 29 shows have been divided across 29 June and 2 July, 30 June is now 30 June and 3 July and the Hordern show on July 11 is now split across July 10 and 11.

Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne – Due to the recent border closures, Jim’s shows in Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne are in the process of being rescheduled. Stay tuned for news to come in the next few days and hang onto those tickets!

Adelaide – hold tight! We will advise of any further news regarding Jim’s Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre shows in coming days, but these three shows currently remain unaffected.