Joan Armatrading 'Consequences' Lands Top 10 in the UK - Noise11.com

 Joan Armatrading 'Consequences' Lands Top 10 in the UK
Joan Armatrading ‘Consequences’ Lands Top 10 in the UK

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2021

in News

Joan Armatrading’s new album, Consequences, just out via BMG on June 18th has shot straight to the No 10 position in the UK charts in its first week of release.

Commenting on the Top 10 position Joan said “I couldn’t be more thrilled. Who could possibly expect to go straight into the top10 at the age of 70. Moreover it means my songs are doing what I want them to do. I never write from the personal always from observation and always want people to be able to take my music and make it special to them. It looks like Consequences has resonated in just this way. I couldn’t be more delighted.”

On July 31st Joan will be playing a live streamed concert with her band and the show will feature not only new material but also some of the best known and loved songs from her illustrious 50+ year career.

