John Densmore Marks 51 Years of LA Woman - Noise11.com

The Doors’ co-founder and drummer John Densmore has commented on the classic Doors album ‘LA Woman’ 51 years after its release.

‘LA Woman’ was released on 19 April, 1971.

John said, “It’s my favorite album, really. We recorded in our rehearsal room, rather than a studio, so we were completely relaxed. We co-produced the album with Bruce Botnick, our longtime engineer, so we had total control. And we decided, ‘Let’s just do a couple takes on everything.’ Like our middle period, where we were trying to make Sgt. Pepper with The Soft Parade, we did so many takes that we maybe went past the highest level. This one was just an act of love, I don’t know”.

For the 50th anniversary of the album founding Doors member Robby Krieger spoke with Noise11.com.

