 John Densmore Marks 51 Years of LA Woman - Noise11.com
The Doors LA Woman

The Doors LA Woman

John Densmore Marks 51 Years of LA Woman

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2022

in News

The Doors’ co-founder and drummer John Densmore has commented on the classic Doors album ‘LA Woman’ 51 years after its release.

‘LA Woman’ was released on 19 April, 1971.

John said, “It’s my favorite album, really. We recorded in our rehearsal room, rather than a studio, so we were completely relaxed. We co-produced the album with Bruce Botnick, our longtime engineer, so we had total control. And we decided, ‘Let’s just do a couple takes on everything.’ Like our middle period, where we were trying to make Sgt. Pepper with The Soft Parade, we did so many takes that we maybe went past the highest level. This one was just an act of love, I don’t know”.

For the 50th anniversary of the album founding Doors member Robby Krieger spoke with Noise11.com.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles Get Back DVD
The Beatles ‘Get Back’ DVD Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

The Beatles ‘Get Back’ documentary ‘Get Back’ by Peter Jackson is officially canned … at least for now.

16 hours ago
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Covers The Rolling Stones Live With Me With Mick Jagger

Sheryl Crow has released a new version of the Rolling Stones ‘Live With Me’ with Mick Jagger guesting on harmonica.

23 hours ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon Premieres ‘Every Little Moment’ Video

Julian Lennon has released ‘Every Little Moment’, the first music video for his upcoming album ‘Jude’.

6 days ago
Zoot
Zoot Australian Tour Cancelled

The Zoot Australian tour has been officially cancelled after being postponed a number of times due to Covid.

7 days ago
Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer-Sager
BMI To Honor Carole Bayer-Sager and Mike Stoller

Songwriting legends Carole Bayer-Sager and Mike Stoller will be honored as the BMI Icons at the 70th Annual BMI Pop Awards.

7 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Engelbert Humperdinck Has a No1 Hit In The USA With ‘A Man Without Love’ On The Day He Gets The MBE From Princess Anne

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has the number one song in the USA on Shazam’s Pop chart with his 54-year old hit ‘A Man Without Love’.

April 6, 2022
Bobby Rydell
R.I.P. 60’s Teen Idol Bobby Rydell At 79

60’s Teen Idol Bobby Rydell has died at the age of 79 from pneumonia.

April 6, 2022