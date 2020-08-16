John Legend Is Making A TV Series About Himself

John Legend has drawn inspiration from his childhood for his new TV series.

Legend has developed the project through his Get Lifted production company, and although the show will likely be fictionalised, it will chronicle aspects of his early life in Ohio as a young prodigy, who enrolled in high school as a pre-teen while honing his musical skills in the church.

Legend told Variety that he would like to the show to find a home at U.S. network ABC, but admitted it’s still in the early stages.

“The ideal place for this would be ABC, where we have a deal and where we’re working with the team from The Goldbergs to help us find a writer to develop my story,” he said.

“They (producers) already did an interview with my family on (video conferencing app) Zoom to get some good dirt,” he laughed.

Explaining that producers want the show to be ‘authentic and capture what it was like to be a 12 year old starting high school’, Legend indicated the story will focus on: “someone who was homeschooled and grew up in the church before that, and was musical.”

The programme, which has been likened to comedian Chris Rock’s hit sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, is just one of several projects Legend and his Get Lifted team have in the works.

It was recently announced he is also joining forces with actress Nia Long for a TV adaptation of Goldie Taylor’s bestseller Paper Gods, which focuses on the struggles of a fictional Atlanta, Georgia mayor.

