John Legend To Receive Grammy's First Global Impact Award - Noise11.com

John Legend will receive the Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event.

Legend will be presented with the honour on 2 April.

The 2022 Global Impact Award is the first of its kind at the Recording Academy Honors, and will be celebrated with a performance by Summer Walker. D-Nice and MC Lyte will also make appearances during the ceremony.

“It is our distinct honour to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors Global Impact Award,” Recording Academy co-president Valeisha Butterfield Jones said in a statement. “John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

The presentation will take place the evening before the 2022 Grammy Awards at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

“On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honoured to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night,” added Riggs Morales, chair of the Black Music Collective. “This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

