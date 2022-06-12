 John Lennon ‘Sometime In New York City’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
John Lennon Sometime In New York City

John Lennon ‘Sometime In New York City’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2022

in News

‘Sometime In New York City’, John Lennon’s album after ‘Imagine’ and before ‘Mind Games’, has turned 50.

‘Sometime In New York City’ was released on 12 June 1972.

The album was a two-record set with a studio disc as disc one and a live album as disc 2.

The studio album featured three tracks written by Yoko Ono with Yoko on vocals. John co-wrote and sang the other seven.

‘Sometime In New York City’ was co-produced with Phil Spector, who also recorded ‘Imagine’ and ‘Let It Be’.

‘Sometime In New York City’ was not designed for hits. It was a political album addressing social issues including racism, sexism and colonialism. The first single was the ‘in your face’ ‘Woman Is The Nigger of the World’. The album was greeted with scathing reviews.

The album spoke about the war in Ireland ‘The Luck of the Irish’, the imprisonment of poet/activist John Sinclair ‘John Sinclair’ and a tribute to political activist Angela Davis ‘Angela’.

Disc two, the live album, was recorded on 15 December 1969 at a UNICEF concert in London and 6 June 1971 in New York. The ’69 concert featured Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Keith Noon, Nicky Hopkins and Klaus Voormann. The 1971 concert was with Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Postpone This Weekend’s Shows After Dave Gleeson Catches Covid

The Angels have been forced to postpone two shows this weekend after singer Dave Gleeson came down with Covid.

2 days ago
Ellen Foley
Ellen Foley Performed The Clash At Her New York Show

Ellen Foley promised to perform two Clash songs at her recent New York City show. She said upfront one of them was ‘Hitsville UK’. It turned out the other was ‘Torchlight’ and it was equally hers as theirs.

2 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
The Rolling Stones Play The Beatles In Liverpool

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles in their hometown Liverpool performing the Lennon-McCartney song ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.It was the first Stones show in Liver since 1971, 51 years ago.

2 days ago
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Photo Credit Christie Goodwin supplied Warner Music
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Pay Homage To Hedy Lamarr On New Album ‘18’

When Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp release their album ‘18’ in July, one of the new Johnny Depp songs pays homage to screen legend Hedy Lamarr, but there was a lot more to Hedy Lamarr than just his screen presence.

3 days ago
Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman
Chicago Premiere Another New Song From XXXVIII

Chicago have another new song ‘Firecracker’ from their upcoming ‘XXXVIII’ album.

3 days ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blondie Have First Box Set Coming

Blondie are releasing their first-ever archival box set.

4 days ago
Peter Gabriel, Noise11, Photo
Peter Gabriel Teases First Album Of New Music In 20 Years

Peter Gabriel may release his first album of new music since 2002’s ‘Up’ later this year.

5 days ago