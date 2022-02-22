 John Mayer Juggles Dates After Drummer Contracts Covid - Noise11.com
John Mayer photo, Deni Bluesfest 2014, Ros O'Gorman

John Mayer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Mayer Juggles Dates After Drummer Contracts Covid

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2022

in News

John Mayer reworked his New York concert on Monday after his drummer tested positive for Covid-19.

Mayer played Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, but announced he had to rejig his set shortly before going on stage.

John announced his touring drummer has tested positive for the virus before the gig, resulting in a changed set.

“This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation,” he tweeted. “We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

Mayer’s concert was his third performance at the iconic venue and went ahead as planned as part of his Sob Rock U.S. tour in support of his 2021 album of the same name.

His decision to push ahead with the performance comes just one month after Mayer himself contracted Covid-19, resulting in him pulling out of his band Dead & Company’s Playing In The Sand festival in Mexico in January. The event was ultimately scrapped altogether.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions

Bring Me The Horizon's 2021 'Post Human' tour achieved 38 per cent less touring emissions.

4 mins ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Lands $15 Million Book Deal

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a deal to pen a tell-all memoir.

1 day ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé To Be A Father For The Fourth Time

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting their fourth child.

1 day ago
Motor Ace
Motor Ace To Celebrate 20 Years Of Five Star Laundry On Reunion Tour

Motor Ace will be hitting the road in June to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’.

2 days ago
Vanessa Amorosi City of Angels
Vanessa Amorosi To Release Seventh Album ‘City of Angels’

Vanessa Amorosi will release her seventh album ‘City of Angels’ in March.

6 days ago
Biffy Clyro - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro To Premiere Documentary

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music on the upcoming documentary, 'Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland'.

7 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Katy Perry Are Working Together

Madonna has reportedly recruited pal Katy Perry for a remix project.

February 16, 2022