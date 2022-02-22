John Mayer Juggles Dates After Drummer Contracts Covid - Noise11.com

John Mayer reworked his New York concert on Monday after his drummer tested positive for Covid-19.

Mayer played Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, but announced he had to rejig his set shortly before going on stage.

John announced his touring drummer has tested positive for the virus before the gig, resulting in a changed set.

“This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation,” he tweeted. “We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

Mayer’s concert was his third performance at the iconic venue and went ahead as planned as part of his Sob Rock U.S. tour in support of his 2021 album of the same name.

His decision to push ahead with the performance comes just one month after Mayer himself contracted Covid-19, resulting in him pulling out of his band Dead & Company’s Playing In The Sand festival in Mexico in January. The event was ultimately scrapped altogether.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



