 Joss Stone Is Pregnant With First Child - Noise11.com
Joss Stone, music news, noise11.com

Joss Stone

Joss Stone Is Pregnant With First Child

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2020

in News

Joss Stone is pregnant with her first child.

Joss is expecting a baby with her American boyfriend Cody, she announced on her A Cuppa Happy podcast.

Revealing she’s 17 weeks into the pregnancy, Joss told her guest Ella Mills: “Guess what? I am going to have a little baby! I am so excited to talk to you because I don’t know many pregnant women. I am week 17 and I just stopped being sick all the time.”

Joss added that she’s “terrified” of labour, but her beau keeps reassuring her that “pain is temporary”.

“Temporary, it is temporary! Oh my God it is horrible! Leave me alone! I am just going to cry!” she continued. “I woke up in the middle of the night – randomly – and I was like: ‘Oh my god I am really scared!’ I just got really terrified of having to push it out!”

It’s unclear how long Joss has been dating Cody for, however, she recently admitted that she once considered an arranged marriage because she “couldn’t find a man”.

