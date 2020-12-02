Judith Owen and Harry Shearer To gather Their Famous Friends For A Very Special Christmas Webcast - Noise11.com

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer have gathered up their famous friends for the annual ‘Christmas Without Tears’ fundraiser on 11 December 2020.

This will be the 15th year of the Christmas Without Tears Variety Charity live event. “The show started as a party in our home to try to comfort Judith, a Welsh woman prone to melancholia, who could not stand that the fact that Christmas in Southern California was about 78 degrees and sunny,” Harry Shearer says.

Over the years the event has raised money for Elton John’s Aids Foundation, Our Friends Place. West London Mission, Snow City Arts, The New Orleans Musicians Clinic among others.

This year the beneficiaries are:

NIVA (National Independent Venues Association – #SaveOurStages USA)

The New Orleans Musicians Clinic (USA)

Help Musicians (UK)

Music Venue Trust #SaveOurVenues (UK)

‘Christmas Without Tears’ 2020 will feature appearances by:



Richard Thompson

Jon Cleary

Julia Fordham

Steve Lukather (featuring Ringo Starr)

Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony

Jeff Goldblum

The Stanton Moore Trio

Howard Levy

Trixie Minx

Paranormal phenomenon – Clinton Baptiste

Paul Shaffer

Amy Engelhardt (the Bobs)

David Blenkhorn

Miss Hope Springs

Davell Crawford

Evan Christopher & David Torkanowsky

The Orion Orchestra

Donald Fagen

Bryan Batt

John Goodman

Chris Difford

Kermit Ruffins

Tommy Foster / Scott Nesbit

Phil DeGruy

Lelansd Sklar

Tickets are available from:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cwt2020

