Judith Owen and Harry Shearer To gather Their Famous Friends For A Very Special Christmas Webcast - Noise11.com

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer have gathered up their famous friends for the annual ‘Christmas Without Tears’ fundraiser on 11 December 2020.
This will be the 15th year of the Christmas Without Tears Variety Charity live event. “The show started as a party in our home to try to comfort Judith, a Welsh woman prone to melancholia, who could not stand that the fact that Christmas in Southern California was about 78 degrees and sunny,” Harry Shearer says.
Over the years the event has raised money for Elton John’s Aids Foundation, Our Friends Place. West London Mission, Snow City Arts, The New Orleans Musicians Clinic among others.
This year the beneficiaries are:
- NIVA (National Independent Venues Association – #SaveOurStages USA)
- The New Orleans Musicians Clinic (USA)
- Help Musicians (UK)
- Music Venue Trust #SaveOurVenues (UK)
‘Christmas Without Tears’ 2020 will feature appearances by:
Richard Thompson
Jon Cleary
Julia Fordham
Steve Lukather (featuring Ringo Starr)
Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony
Jeff Goldblum
The Stanton Moore Trio
Howard Levy
Trixie Minx
Paranormal phenomenon – Clinton Baptiste
Paul Shaffer
Amy Engelhardt (the Bobs)
David Blenkhorn
Miss Hope Springs
Davell Crawford
Evan Christopher & David Torkanowsky
The Orion Orchestra
Donald Fagen
Bryan Batt
John Goodman
Chris Difford
Kermit Ruffins
Tommy Foster / Scott Nesbit
Phil DeGruy
Lelansd Sklar
Tickets are available from:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cwt2020