Judith Owen Covers Suspicious Minds With Leland Sklar - Noise11.com

Judith Owen Covers Suspicious Minds With Leland Sklar

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2020

in News

Judith Owen has performed a stunning cover of the Elvis Presley classic ‘Suspicious Minds’ with her bandmate and legend Leland Sklar.

Judith posted on her Facebook page, “So many people are buying into the Covid suspicions and conspiracies rather than admitting that their beloved leaders have been asleep at the wheel. Funny how what once was a hoax is now deemed “patriotic”!

“The “King” said it best in this reworking of “Suspicious minds”, with an under-cover Leland Sklar! Jx

‘Suspicious Minds’ was a song by Mark James who recorded the original version in 1968. It flopped. Mark’s other best known song is ‘Always On My Mind’.

Elvis Presley heard and recorded both, making them hits. Fun fact: The backing singer on Elvis’ version of ‘Suspicious Minds’ is Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney Houston.

Leland is one of the world’s most respected bass players. He has performed on records for Bette Midler, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Rod Stewart, Crosby Stills & Nash, Donovan, Art Garfunkel, Carly Simon and Kris Kristofferson but for some reason never made it to an Elvis session.

Leland Sklar performs with Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith was to perform shows in Australia in March and arrived in Australia for the tour only to cut the visit short and return to the USA with husband Harry Shearer before she made it to Melbourne.

