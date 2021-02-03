Julia Stone To Play Rare Portsea Show - Noise11.com

As artists begin to reactivate after 2020’s Covid lockdowns some rare shows are starting to pop up. Julia Stone will be performing in the town of Portsea, in Victoria.

Julia is about to release her first solo album since ‘By The Horns’ in 2012. At the Portsea Hotel show Stone fans will be treated to a preview of Julia’s new album ‘Sixty Summers’.

‘Sixty Summers’ has been a long time coming. Julia Stone recorded the tracks between 2015 and 2019 with her collaborators Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman, and Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent.

The last Angus and Julia Stone album was ‘Snow’ in 2017.

