 Julia Stone To Play Rare Portsea Show - Noise11.com
Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone

Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone

Julia Stone To Play Rare Portsea Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2021

in News

As artists begin to reactivate after 2020’s Covid lockdowns some rare shows are starting to pop up. Julia Stone will be performing in the town of Portsea, in Victoria.

Julia is about to release her first solo album since ‘By The Horns’ in 2012. At the Portsea Hotel show Stone fans will be treated to a preview of Julia’s new album ‘Sixty Summers’.

‘Sixty Summers’ has been a long time coming. Julia Stone recorded the tracks between 2015 and 2019 with her collaborators Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman, and Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent.

The last Angus and Julia Stone album was ‘Snow’ in 2017.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

T.I., music news, noise11.com
T.I.’s Wife Accuses Woman Is Harassing Her Family

T.I.'s wife Tiny Harris has come to her husband's defence amid allegations he held a gun to a family friend's head.

1 day ago
Carrie Underwood. image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Carrie Underwood Is Recovering From A Neck Injury

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is easing herself back into her routine after suffering a neck injury.

2 days ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Partnership Grants Program Returns For Seventh Year

Josh Pyke is bringing back his music industry grants program the JP Partnership for a seventh year.

5 days ago
Nick Batterham by Ursula Woods
Nick Batterham Previews ‘Lovebirds’ Album With ‘No Perfect Man’ Video

Nick Batterham’s sixth album ‘Lovebirds’ in due in April. He has previewed the album with the Ursula Woods directed ‘No Perfect Man’ video.

6 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Sixth Album Nears Completion

Justin Bieber has been sharing snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he's got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.

7 days ago
Zach Bair Band. Left to Right, Jeff Ward, Jeff Cobble, Zach Bair, and Daniel Dwight
Rocker and Entrepreneur Zach Bair Releases ‘Fight’ To Address 2020 Struggles

Zach Bair, the equal parts musician and entrepreneur, has released a new song ‘Fight’ as a statement of today.

7 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Set For New Music

Kendrick Lamar released a studio album since 'Damn' in 2017, but according to Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch, fans could be set to hear some new material from him very soon.

January 25, 2021