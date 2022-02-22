 Justin Bieber Sets Italy Date For July - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Bieber Sets Italy Date For July

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2022

in News

Justin Bieber is set to play the iconic Lucca Summer Festival.

Bieber has been announced as a performer for the Italian music extravaganza on July 31.

He said in a statement: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

Justin Bieber follows in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Sir Elton John, and the late David Bowie, in playing the picturesque city in the Tuscany region beside the historic City Walls.

Justin joins a stellar lineup boasting the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kasabian, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and John Legend.

Bieber has also just been confirmed to headline Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, in August.

Justin is performing in Europe as part of his ‘Justice World Tour’, which kicked off in the US this month.

Bieber was forced to postpone a show after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (19.02.22), but is said to be feeling “OK” at the moment

His gig in Las Vegas was reportedly postponed until the summer.

It’s not known if further shows will be affected.

music-news.com

