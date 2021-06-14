Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Marries ... Apparently - Noise11.com

Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson has reportedly got married.

Wilson is believed to have tied the knot with his partner of six years Grace Zito in a secret ceremony in Huddersfield, England on Saturday after the couple was forced to postpone the wedding four times.

Ricky proposed three years ago, but he and stylist Grace had to delay their wedding ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions, and Ricky recently revealed he was “desperate” to wed his longtime love.

The newlyweds were reportedly joined by a small group of friends and family members as they exchanged vows at a bandstand at Greenhead Park. They were also supported by their pet dog Reedus.

Ricky and Grace met when they were both working on U.K. TV talent show The Voice in 2015 and he popped the question in Cornwall three years later.

Wilson is believed to have enjoyed his stag night on Friday evening.

A representative for Ricky is yet to comment on the wedding reports.

