 Kanye West Chucks A Wobbly Over Ohio Snub - Noise11.com
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Chucks A Wobbly Over Ohio Snub

by Music-News.com on August 28, 2020

in News

Kanye West is suing Ohio’s elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state’s presidential ballot.

The musician has been running an unconventional campaign for November’s election, having only made the ballot in eight states to date.

After Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose rejected a nearly-15,000 signature petition and other election paperwork from West, citing mismatched information on the documents, the rapper filed a complaint on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Gold Digger hitmaker’s election lawyers allege LaRose has a duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against it and it does not violate state law.

Ohio has traditionally been a battleground state in U.S. elections, but Trump defeated Hillary Clinton handily there in his 2016 election victory.

West has already failed to get on the ballot in a majority of states, falling short in his adoptive home of Wyoming as well as his native Illinois, and the key swing state of Wisconsin. He also missed filing deadlines or was rejected in states including California, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

However, he will appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

The hip-hop superstar had supported U.S. President Donald Trump until he announced his own candidacy last month. Operatives from Trump’s Republican Party have been accused of helping the rap legend’s push to appear on ballots in a bid to draw young Black voters away from his Democratic Party rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. West has refused to deny the claims.

The music and fashion mogul’s campaign got off to a disastrous start when a botched launch prompted his wife Kim Kardashian to ask for public sympathy due to his battles with bipolar disorder.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Casanovas
The Casanovas Discuss AC/DC As ‘Reptilian Overlord’ Is Released

AC/DC’s fifth album ‘Let There Be Rock’ came just two years and one month after the release of their debut album. The Casanova’s fifth album (counting the first EP) comes 20 years after the first. The Casanova’s Tommy Boyce and Damo Campbell’s minds were blow by that fun fact.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Fails At Wyoming Nomination

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

3 days ago
Mick Hart
Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away

Mick Hart, the ARIA nominated Australian singer songwriter, has passed away. No further details are available.

3 days ago
Justin Townes Earle at Noise11.com, music news, noise11.com
Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death Likely Was An Overdose

The Cause of Death for country singer Justin Townes Earle was most likely a drug overdose, according to Nashville Police.

3 days ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Estate Distances From Biopic

A representative for Chris Cornell's estate has distanced his family from Black Days, an upcoming biopic focusing on the tragic star's demise.

4 days ago
Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017.
Kev Carmody Says Don’t Tear Statues Down

Indigenous music legend Kev Carmody rejects the concept of tearing down statues of British invaders like Captain Cook. He tells Noise11 they should stay as a reminder of what happened.

4 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers Wrote The New Killers Album In Lockdown

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers used the Covid-19 lockdown to pen a new album - even though the group only released their latest record on Friday.

4 days ago