Kanye West Nike Prototype Shoe Sells For $1.8 Million - Noise11.com

The Nike shoes Kanye West wore during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards has sold at auction for $1.8 million.

West wore the prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoes when he sang ‘Hey Mama’ and ‘Stronger’ at the Grammy Awards that year. The sale makes the pair of shoes the most expensive shoes ever sold, and the first shoes to sell over $1 million.

The previous most expensive shoes sold went for $650,000 for a pair of 1985 Jordan 1s, worn by Michael Jordan once at a pre-season game in Italy.

West’s shoes were sold by Sotheby’s to a private bidder.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments