Kanye West Nike Prototype Shoe Sells For $1.8 Million - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 27, 2021

in News

The Nike shoes Kanye West wore during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards has sold at auction for $1.8 million.

West wore the prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoes when he sang ‘Hey Mama’ and ‘Stronger’ at the Grammy Awards that year. The sale makes the pair of shoes the most expensive shoes ever sold, and the first shoes to sell over $1 million.

The previous most expensive shoes sold went for $650,000 for a pair of 1985 Jordan 1s, worn by Michael Jordan once at a pre-season game in Italy.

West’s shoes were sold by Sotheby’s to a private bidder.

