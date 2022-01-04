 Kanye West Working On Donda Sequel - Noise11.com
Kanye West

Kanye West. Photo by Tim Cashmere.

Kanye West Working On Donda Sequel

by Music-News.com on January 5, 2022

in News

Kanye West has begun working on a sequel to his 2021 album Donda.

West, who now goes by the name of Ye, released his 10th studio album, which is named after his late mother, last year.

According to Steven Victor, the chief operating officer of the rapper’s G.O.O.D. Music label, the star is already making a direct follow-up – the first time he will have released a sequel to any of his records.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, Donda 2,” Victor told Complex.

Details of the new project remain scarce but West was spotted in the studio with fellow hip-hop star Scarface last week.

The 44-year-old dropped Donda last August following a series of bizarre public listening events and delays.

But its surprise launch and controversies surrounding the inclusion of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson as guest artists didn’t harm its success, as it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and topped the U.K. albums chart.

Donda also set a new record by reaching the top spot on Apple Music’s top albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours.

In its first full day of release, the album was streamed over 60 million times in the U.S. alone.

