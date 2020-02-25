Karnivool To Perform Sound Awake Album Live

Karnivool will tour in April performing their second album ‘Sound Awake’ from start to finish.

‘Sound Awake’ was released in June 2009. It reached no 2 on the Australian chart. The album came four years about the band’s debut ‘Themata’.

‘Sound Awake’ was produced by Forrester Savell and recorded at Blackbird and Kingdom studios in Perth then mastered by Tom Coyne in New York.

The album delivered two singles ‘Set Fire To The Hive’ and ‘All I Know’.

Karnivool is the other band for Birds of Tokyo frontman Ian Kenny.

KARNIVOOL – THE DECADE OF SOUND AWAKE TOUR

Friday April 17 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday April 18 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday April 22 Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday April 23 Festival Hall, Melbourne

Friday April 24 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments