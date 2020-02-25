 Karnivool To Perform Sound Awake Album Live - Noise11.com
Karnivool Sound Awake

Karnivool To Perform Sound Awake Album Live

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2020

in News

Karnivool will tour in April performing their second album ‘Sound Awake’ from start to finish.

‘Sound Awake’ was released in June 2009. It reached no 2 on the Australian chart. The album came four years about the band’s debut ‘Themata’.

‘Sound Awake’ was produced by Forrester Savell and recorded at Blackbird and Kingdom studios in Perth then mastered by Tom Coyne in New York.

The album delivered two singles ‘Set Fire To The Hive’ and ‘All I Know’.

Karnivool is the other band for Birds of Tokyo frontman Ian Kenny.

KARNIVOOL – THE DECADE OF SOUND AWAKE TOUR

Friday April 17 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday April 18 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday April 22 Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Thursday April 23 Festival Hall, Melbourne
Friday April 24 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

