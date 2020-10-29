Kasabian Dump Tom Meighan - Noise11.com

Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.

In July, the singer was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager in April.

And after he was fired from Kasabian, it has emerged that his bandmates – Serge Pizzorono, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews – have removed him from the two firms, which means he won’t earn a penny from the businesses.

In documents filed on Companies House under Poltergeist Touring Limited Liability Partnership and Silver Bullet Merchandise Limited Liability Partnership, it states that Tom “resigned” from the companies on June 30.

It was revealed before Tom’s appearance in court he had left Kasabian due to “personal issues”, and following his sentencing, the rest of the band slammed his “totally unacceptable” behaviour and accused him of misleading fans about his departure by not “telling everyone what he’d done”.

However, the ‘Fire’ singer insisted he had “never knowingly” misled anyone and just wanted to let people know he was in a “good place” mentally.

He said: “With regards my statement on Monday, I only wanted to assure everyone that I was in a good place mentally, compared to where I had been.

“At which point, I wasn’t able to acknowledge the pending case. I would never knowingly mislead fans and appreciate them greatly.”

Tom also issued an apology and revealed he had been to rehab to get help for his alcoholism.

He said in a statement: “I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my bandmates, my friends, family and fans.

“I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.

“I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction. The incident in April was a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming.

“I was spiraling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point.”

Tom also revealed he was diagnosed with ADHD.

