Kat Von D Debuts Another New Song ‘Fear You’ - Noise11.com

Celebrity Tattooist Kat Von D has released another new song ‘Fear Me’ from her upcoming debut album ‘Love Made Me Do It’.

Kat says, “this was originally my favorite track. It still might be! I chose it to be the fifth song, because five is my favorite number. Lyrically, it’s about how you can’t lose if you don’t play. You’re so scared of taking the leap and trying, because you assume you’re going to fail. I was in a relationship where we were too scared to make it real. It was self-tormenting. You’re building it up to fall apart. You want to know someone wholeheartedly, but that would require you to get over your fear. You just won’t.”

‘Fear You’ was written by Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes. Perry wrote Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’, Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’, ‘What You Waiting For’ for Gwen Stefani and ‘Superwoman’ for Alicia Keys.

Kat’s album will feature appearances from Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Ladyhawke and Charo.

Kat Von D’s ‘Love Made Me Do It’ will be released on 27 August.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments