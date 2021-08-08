 Kat Von D Debuts Another New Song ‘Fear You’ - Noise11.com
Kat Von D photo by Travis Shinn (supplied)

Kat Von D photo by Travis Shinn (supplied)

Kat Von D Debuts Another New Song ‘Fear You’

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2021

in News

Celebrity Tattooist Kat Von D has released another new song ‘Fear Me’ from her upcoming debut album ‘Love Made Me Do It’.

Kat says, “this was originally my favorite track. It still might be! I chose it to be the fifth song, because five is my favorite number. Lyrically, it’s about how you can’t lose if you don’t play. You’re so scared of taking the leap and trying, because you assume you’re going to fail. I was in a relationship where we were too scared to make it real. It was self-tormenting. You’re building it up to fall apart. You want to know someone wholeheartedly, but that would require you to get over your fear. You just won’t.”

‘Fear You’ was written by Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes. Perry wrote Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’, Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’, ‘What You Waiting For’ for Gwen Stefani and ‘Superwoman’ for Alicia Keys.

Kat’s album will feature appearances from Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Ladyhawke and Charo.

Kat Von D’s ‘Love Made Me Do It’ will be released on 27 August.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Debuts At No 1 In UK

Billie Eilish earns her second UK Number 1 as Happier Than Ever enters straight in at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

2 days ago
Frederick-James Koch
Frederick-James Koch Debuts ‘I’m Runnin’ From The Movie ‘Night Walk’

Australian actor and musician Frederick- James Koch has recorded the theme song for the new Mickey Rourke movie ‘Night Walk’.

2 days ago
Finneas
Finneas Debuts ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish and son of actor Maggie Baird, has released a video for ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’.

2 days ago
Iggy Pop, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Iggy Pop Joins Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Iggy Pop has teamed up with Italy’s Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’.

2 days ago
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap’s Daughter Died From A Heart Condition

The death of Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell has been attributed to a heart condition.

3 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Named World’s Richest Female Singer

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.

4 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Shares Snippet of New Song

The Weeknd has shared a snippet of a new dance track on social media.

6 days ago