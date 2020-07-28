Katy Perry Launching Livestream Series

Pregnant pop star Katy Perry has invited fans to join her for weekly Livestream sessions after having to delay the release of her new album by two weeks.

Katy Perry had been due to drop Smile on 14 August, but on Monday, she revealed ‘unavoidable production delays’ had forced her to revamp her plans.

Taking to Twitter to break the news to fans, she wrote: “Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.”

She confirmed: “Due to unavoidable production delays, my album SMILE will now be released (two) weeks later on August 28.”

However, it wasn’t all bad news – Perry announced she is hoping to connect with followers every Sunday up until Smile’s release, or the arrival of her first child.

“To make this up to you, starting this Sunday and until the album drops (or until Babycat…whichever comes first) join me for SmileSundays!” she continued, “Every Sunday, time TBA (to be announced) soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE.”

She promised fans they will see new merchandise, hear snippets from the album, and possibly some live sessions.

Perry added: “Thanks for being so flexible in this time… it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!”

