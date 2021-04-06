Keith Urban Contributes To Two Taylor Swift Songs - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s upcoming Fearless (Taylor’s Version) re-release will feature 27 tracks, including two she has recorded with former tourmate Keith Urban.

Swift hinted Urban would be part of the reworked bonus album, which will be released this week, in a cryptic video she posted online on Friday, and a day later, she revealed the full track listing and stated she was thrilled when he agreed to be a part of the project.

“I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy,” she wrote. “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly.

“I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless.”

Urban responded to Taylor’s post, tweeting that her producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner asked him if he’d join their band and the country singer said, “hell yes!!”

He added: “They said you’re gonna love our lead singer – she’s fearless. We got to sing together and were so happy, and I said that’s magic when stars align like that!!!!!”

Swift is remaking all her albums up to 2017’s Reputation after the rights to the records were sold to music mogul Scooter Braun by her former record label boss without her permission. She has already released two tracks – a reworked Love Story and a previously unheard collaboration with Maren Morris, called You All Over Me.

