Kerryn Tolhurst To Perform Dingoes and Country Radio At Memo Music Hall

Singer songwriter Kerryn Tolhurst will perform his songs from The Dingoes and Country Radio in a special performance at Memo Music Hall this Sunday afternoon.

Kerry will bring along Steve Hadley, Scotty Martin and Ken Howden and with guest vocalists; Simon Bruce, Alex Burns, Terry Dean and from Broome, Stephen Pigram to represent Dingo Radio.

The songs of Kerryn Tolhurst are now part of Australian rock history. In 1971 Kerryn was a member of Country Raadio with Greg Quill.

Country Radio – Gypsy Queen

In 1972 Kerryn formed The Dingoes with Broderick Smith.

The Dingoes – Way Out West

In the 80s his Rattling Sabres song ‘All Fired Up’ wasn’t a hit in Australia but it was a Top 20 hit in the USA for Pat Benatar.

Rattling Sabres – All Fired Up

Pat Benatar – All Fired Up

Doors Open 3:00pm, Music from 4:00pm.

TICKETS

$36+bf – PREMIUM SEATS

$30+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS

$23+bf – GENERAL STANDING

$25 – AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/dingo-radio-songs-of-kerryn-tolhurst/

