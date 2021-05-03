 Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Joins APRA’s Billion List - Noise11.com
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Joins APRA’s Billion List

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 3, 2021

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has joined APRA’s 1,000,000,000 list.

The Billion List recognizes songs with over one billion streams. Tame Impala have scored the honour for the song ‘The Less I Know The Better’.

“I owe APRA a lot, thank you everyone, this means a lot. Thanks for supporting me,” Parker said in a statement

“Kevin is a highly acclaimed songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, performing and recording artist, and I’d add visionary. He has created a sound and a global following, and has the world’s best creatives queuing to work with him. It’s a testament to Kevin’s work that his 2015 hit ‘The Less I Know the Better’ has remained globally current. APRA AMCOS and all of our staff are so proud to support Kevin and celebrate his global achievements,” said APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston.

Parker joins an esteemed list of recipients: Nat Dunn (for MARSHMELLO’S ‘Friends’), Dean Lewis and Jon Hume (for ‘Be Alright’), Flume (for ‘Never Be Like You’), Jake Mason, Ivan Khatchoyan, and Lance Ferguson (for Cookin’ On 3 Burners ‘This Girl’), Starley and P-Money (for ‘Call On Me’), Troye Sivan and Alex Hope (for ‘Youth’), Tones And I (for ‘Dance Monkey’), 5 Seconds of Summer (for ‘Youngblood’), Georgi Kay, Ivan Gough, Aden Forte and Josh Soon (for ‘In My Mind’), Vance Joy (for ‘Riptide’), Gotye (for ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’), VASSY (for ‘Bad’), Khaled Rohaim, Te Whiti Warbrick, Lewis Audino, and Nick Hughes (for Rihanna’s ‘Needed Me’) and more including Sia, Joel Little, and Sarah Aarons for multiple works

Check out the full list here.

