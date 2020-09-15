 King Canyon Debut Two New Songs - Noise11.com
Melbourne’s King Canyon have two new tracks, the psychedelic ‘Woman’ and an in your face rocker ‘Smoke Stack City’.

King Canyon is guitarist James Ryan and singer Jimmy Cupples. The duo wrap their sound around British guitar influences of the late 60s/early 70s with bands like Led Zeppelin, Free and Deep Purple.

Jimmy said, “One of the things we are enjoying the most is how easy the process has been and how much fun we are having. In King Canyon we are able to embrace our influences and instinctively go with the sounds that we love without it being questioned. We have both been in bands where every idea is scrutinized and dissected. We can finally go with our gut and let the good times roll”.

James Ryan has been part of the Men At Work touring band and worked with Ross Wilson, Russell Morris, Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens.

Jimmy had been working as a solo act when his name was suggested to James for a potential collaboration. That track was ‘Yellow Fever’. “When the worldwide quarantine kicked in and the live scene came to sudden halt, I decided to use the time to finally pursue a band project I had wanted to do for so long,” said James.

King Canyon is a Covid grown act. Jimmy and James have only been a thing since March 2020. They are already halfway through writing their debut album.

