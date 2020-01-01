Lady Gaga Set To Extend Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga says he Vegas residency has been extended until the end of 2020.

Lady Gaga began a two-year contract at The Park Theatre on the Las Vegas strip opening in December 2018 with dates until May 2020 but she has now hinted at a possible three-year run. Buy tickets below.

Seated at the piano during a recent performance, Lady Gaga remarked: “I’ll be here for another year.”

She then lifted two fingers to the crowd and added: “Two, probably.”

However, MGM Resorts International said the company had “no comment at this time” about Gaga’s contract or her statement from the stage about the ‘Enigma’ residency.

Lady Gaga previously hinted at a three-year residency last year, telling her fans: “I’m sticking around here for two years, maybe three if I’m lucky.”

The residency has not been without controversy, and earlier this year Lady Gaga was dropped off stage by a fan who picked her up during her performance.

In footage posted by concert-goers on Twitter, Gaga can be seen wrapping her legs around his waist before he took an accidental misstep and fell right off the side of the elevated platform.

The pair crashed hard as they dropped into the audience, with the Grammy award-winner hitting the floor with the man crashing right on top of her.

The shocked audience gasped and screamed as Gaga and the fan fell, but social media users were quick to praise the star for getting back up and delivering an exciting performance despite the tumble.

The ‘A Star is Born’ actress underwent a full body x-ray immediately after the fall to check she hadn’t broken any bones and she later updated fans on the outcome.

Referencing her 2008 song, ‘Just Dance’, she wrote: “When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…Just Dance. Gonna be ok (sic).”

Although it appeared to be a nasty fall, Gaga jumped straight up and comforted the distraught fan who dropped her before she carried on her with her set.

She said: “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up. You alright? Come on up! Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you OK?”

She later joked about the incident, saying: “11 years [of being a fan] and we fucking love each other so much we fall off the damn stage…

“We were like Rose and Jack from the ‘Titanic’.”

