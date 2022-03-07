 Lady Gaga To Tour Europe - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga To Tour Europe

by Music-News.com on March 7, 2022

Lady Gaga has announced her “The Chromatica Ball” Tour for summer 2022.

The announcement comes after several shows announced before the pandemic had to be rescheduled.

In addition to the rescheduled shows, new locations have been added, giving the tour 15 stops in 14 different cities. There are two performances scheduled to take place in London.

The show is set to feature both fan-favourite hits along with brand new performances of songs from Lady Gaga’s 2020 album ‘Chromatica.’

Lady Gaga won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ in 2021 for ‘Chromatica.’

Tickets for the London and Arnhem shows go on sale Friday, March 11th, with the rest of the shows going on sale on Monday, March 14th. Previously purchased tickets for all rescheduled shows remain valid, and tickets for those locations (Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, and Boston) are on sale now.

$1 from each ticket sold to a US show will be donated to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. The foundation supports “young people” to “build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.”

The full list of dates for Lady Gaga’s ‘The Chromatica Ball’ Tour are as follows

17th July Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena
21st July Stockholm, Friends Arena
24th July Paris, FR Stade de France
26th July Arnhem, GelreDome
29th July London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30th July London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
6th August Toronto, Rogers Centre
8th August Washington, Nationals Park
11th August East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium
15th August Chicago, Wrigley Field
19th August Boston, Fenway Park
23rd August Dallas, Globe Life Field
26th August Atlanta, Truist Park
8th September San Francisco, Oracle Park
10th September Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

