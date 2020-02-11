Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies Aged 78

Joseph Shabalala, the founder of South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died in Pretoria at the age of 78.

In a statement Ladysmith Black Mambazo have announced:

Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala

Our Founder, our Teacher and most importantly, our Father left us today for eternal peace. We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. Through your music and the millions who you came in contact with, you shall live forever. From the stage after every show, you shared your heart…”Go with Peace, with Love and with Harmony.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo became world famous after Paul Simon collaborated with them on his album ‘Graceland’. Shabalala co-wrote ‘Homeless’ and ‘Diamonds On The Soles of Her Shoes’ with Paul Simon.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have also collaborated with Des’ree, B*Witched and David Guetta.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo signed their first record contract with Gallo Record Company in South Africa in 1972. They are with still the same label to this day.

The most recent Ladysmith Black Mambazo album was ‘Songs of Peace and Love for Kids and Parents Around the World’ in 2017.

