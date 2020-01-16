 Lana Del Rey, Massive Attack, The Strokes and More For Primavera Sound 2020 - Noise11.com
Barcelona’s Primavera Sound has unveiled a killer lineup featuring Lana Del Rey, Massive Attack, The Strokes and plenty more for their 20th anniversary.

Australian artists Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will make the trip to the Catalan capital. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are one of the best bands around in Australia today. They’ll play alongside Iggy Pop, Pavement, Beck, Caribou and Bad Bunny.

After 22 years away, riot grrl pioneers Bikini Kill reformed in 2019 and will be hitting the stage, while Gen-X art-rock fans will no doubt flock to The Jesus and Mary Chain’s performance of their 1987 classic Darklands, and German underground legends Einstürzende Neubauten.

Those who can’t get enough of their excessively autotuned R&B will have French duo PNL and America’s Young Thug to check out.

The event has become one of the most sought-after gigs on the European festival circuit, with massive artists finding themselves alongside up-and-comers from all over the world. It is a must-do on the global festival circuit for bands and punters alike.

If you want to go, you’ll have to be in Barcelona from June 3 to 7. Click here for tickets.

Primavera Sound 2020 Tour Poster Primavera Sound 2020 Tour Poster

The festival even released a pretty nifty video announcement:

Check out Massive Attack and Hope Sandoval with The Spoils below:

…and a bit of Lana Del Rey for your entertainment:

Some classic Strokes. 10 years old hey? Far out!

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are pretty much the best Australian band around right now:

