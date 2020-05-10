 Lana Del Rey Offers Support To Struggling Mums - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey Offers Support To Struggling Mums

by Music-News.com on May 11, 2020

in News

Lana Del Rey has offered her support to the world’s women who are struggling on International Mother’s Day.

As several stars posted photos of their mums and wrote tributes to mark the holiday around the world on Sunday, Lana had a more thoughtful take on Mothering Sunday.

“Last year was the first year I started seeing Memes and blogs about how Mother’s Day isn’t always the peaceful day some people hope it is,” she explained in a note she shared on Instagram on Sunday. “It’s challenging for a multitude of reasons, family of origin traumas, disappointments of not being a mother, rifts with blood mothers.

“So on this day as I always do every Mother’s Day, I want to send my love out to all my sisters in the world who aren’t quite where they thought they would be this Mother’s Day, and to all of my sisters who are blissfully happy as well.”

Lana added: “It’s a beautiful thing to be a woman. I feel like a mother inside and out in the way that I’m able to enjoy Mother Nature in all of its glory and in the capacity I have to hold all of my women friends – known to me and unknown – in my heart space, in my womb space and in my arms and thoughts. I am the way I am because of the women along the way who have taught me everything I needed to know and loved me unconditionally.

“I’m also the way I am because of the women I have encountered in this life who have put conditions on their love and are steely in their nature. I’m grateful to both but I’m wise now. I go where it’s warm and I stick with the women who are like me – playful! With a fire in their hearts that warms everyone they know and can never be extinguished.”

music-news.com

