 Legendary Producer Mark Opitz Takes On New Melbourne Rock Band Lipstereo - Noise11.com
Lipstereo

Lipstereo

Legendary Producer Mark Opitz Takes On New Melbourne Rock Band Lipstereo

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2022

in News

Lipstereo is the new Australian rock band from Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs made with loud guitars and Australia’s loud bars under the guidance of legendary producer Mark Opitz.

Mark Opitz produced Cold Chisel ‘East’ and ‘Circus Animals’, INXS ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, Divinyls ‘What A Life’ and ‘Desperate’, Hoodoo Gurus ‘Blow Your Cool’, Noiseworks ‘Noiseworks’ and Kiss ‘Kiss Symphony Alive IV’.

Mark has only taken on a handful of projects on the last 20 years. His most recent was Rose Tattoo’s ‘Outlaws’ in 2020.

Lipstereo enter the new music market this week with their first song ‘Stop’ from their upcoming EP ‘Modern Mythology’. The E.P. was recorded at Thirty Mill Studios in Melbourne. One of Opitz’s first recordings was another E.P., The Angels ‘After The Rain’ in 1978.

Check out ‘Stop’:

Lipstereo is frontman Sam Stranges on vocals and rhythm guitar, Andrew Stainsby on lead guitar, Tage Hosking-Gregory on bass and Jesse Porter on drums.

Lipstereo will perform in Melbourne this weekend and again in July.

Date: Sat June 25th at The B.East
Address: 80 Lygon St, Brunswick East
Date: Friday 16th July at The Gaso (Upstairs)
Address: 484 Smith St, Collingwood
Details: Pop Preservation Society presents Lipstereo with The Valiants & Left At The Avenue
Ticket Link: https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/22e5ad24-2e31-44d1-b0cb-482141d807c8

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Big Freedia Honored To Feature On New Beyoncé Song

Big Freedia feels "so honoured" to appear on Beyoncé new track Break My Soul.

2 days ago
Stormzy Receives Honorary Doctorate

Earlier today, influential musician and social justice campaigner Michael Owuo Jr (a.k.a. Stormzy) praised the “guts, grit and dedication” of students as he was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Exeter in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of higher education philanthropy and widening participation.

2 days ago
Wet Leg
The Second Wet Leg Album Is Ready To Go

Wet Leg's second album is "in the bag".

3 days ago
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Marcus Mumford Prepares For Solo Debut

Marcus Mumford is preparing to launch a solo career.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Debuts New Song ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé has released the first song from her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ album. Check out ‘Break My Soul’.

3 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Addresses Criticism of New Album

Drake has addressed the criticism about his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

5 days ago
George Ezra
George Ezra Didn’t Expect How Big The Platinum Party Would Be

George Ezra was "a bit ignorant" about the scale of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

5 days ago