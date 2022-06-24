Legendary Producer Mark Opitz Takes On New Melbourne Rock Band Lipstereo - Noise11.com

Lipstereo is the new Australian rock band from Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs made with loud guitars and Australia’s loud bars under the guidance of legendary producer Mark Opitz.

Mark Opitz produced Cold Chisel ‘East’ and ‘Circus Animals’, INXS ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, Divinyls ‘What A Life’ and ‘Desperate’, Hoodoo Gurus ‘Blow Your Cool’, Noiseworks ‘Noiseworks’ and Kiss ‘Kiss Symphony Alive IV’.

Mark has only taken on a handful of projects on the last 20 years. His most recent was Rose Tattoo’s ‘Outlaws’ in 2020.

Lipstereo enter the new music market this week with their first song ‘Stop’ from their upcoming EP ‘Modern Mythology’. The E.P. was recorded at Thirty Mill Studios in Melbourne. One of Opitz’s first recordings was another E.P., The Angels ‘After The Rain’ in 1978.

Check out ‘Stop’:

Lipstereo is frontman Sam Stranges on vocals and rhythm guitar, Andrew Stainsby on lead guitar, Tage Hosking-Gregory on bass and Jesse Porter on drums.

Lipstereo will perform in Melbourne this weekend and again in July.

Date: Sat June 25th at The B.East

Address: 80 Lygon St, Brunswick East

Date: Friday 16th July at The Gaso (Upstairs)

Address: 484 Smith St, Collingwood

Details: Pop Preservation Society presents Lipstereo with The Valiants & Left At The Avenue

Ticket Link: https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/22e5ad24-2e31-44d1-b0cb-482141d807c8

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

