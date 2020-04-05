 Leo Sayer Covers The Flamingoes 1959 Classic ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman

Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman

Leo Sayer Covers The Flamingoes 1959 Classic ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’

by Paul Cashmere on April 5, 2020

in News

Leo Sayer has switched the home studio on to record a new version of the 1959 hit by The Flamingoes ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’.

Leo has used is isolation as a present for the rest of you all self-isolating. “I’m just a humble musician, and I can’t imagine the risks they take and the courage they are demonstrating to us all right now. All I can do in lockdown is make music, so that’s what I’ve done. I hope everyone enjoys this as much as I enjoyed creating it, and that it brings some relief and joy. So, keep safe – and Good luck everybody out there,” he says.

Leo tells us he recorded a demo of the song back in 1992 and thought that now would be a good time to revisit.

Leo filmed the ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ video in his home studio where he also recorded his recent album ‘Selfie’.

