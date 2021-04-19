Leslie Jordan Releases A Song With Dolly Parton - Noise11.com

Actor Leslie Jordan has recruited Dolly Parton for his first album ‘Company’s Coming’.

Jordan, a veteran actor dating back to the 80s, has been seen on dozens of television shows including ‘Murphy Brown’, ‘Lois & Clark’, ‘Star Trek: Voyager’, ‘Reba’ and most recently ‘Call Me Kat’ (with Mayim Bialik).

The also has a role in ‘The United States vs Billie Holiday’ as Reginald Lord Devine, Billie’s interviewer.

Jordan recorded a Bluegrass record because he grew up in Chattanooga as part of a Southern Baptist Church. He was introduced to Dolly via her designer.

Jordan’s debut album ‘Company’s Coming’ is a Bluegrass record. Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlisle also appear on the album.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments