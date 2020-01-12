Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Lead Brit Awards Nominations

Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy led the acts competing for honours at the 2020 BRIT Awards after the nominations were announced on Saturday.

Lewis Capaldi continued his stunning success by bagging four nods – the most of any artist – including for Best New Artist and one in the prestigious British Album of the Year category, for his debut LP, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The record is nominated alongside Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head, one of three nominations the grime star received, as well as Dave’s Psychodrama, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, and Michael Kiwanuka’s KIWANUKA.

The same five artists are up for the British Male Solo Artist award, while Mabel, Charli XCX, Mahalia, Freya Ridings, and FKA Twigs will compete for the British Female Solo Artist gong.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, 23, also received a Song of the Year nod for Someone You Loved, as did Stormzy for Vossi Bop. Other songs nominated include Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care, Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing with a Stranger, and Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ collaboration, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Coldplay, Foals, Bastille, Bring Me the Horizon, and rap duo D-Block Europe are the nominees for Best British Group.

Among the non-British artists to receive recognition in the international categories are Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Post Malone, Bruce Springsteen, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey.

Soul star Celeste has already been announced as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star accolade.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.

The nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards are as follows:

British Album of the Year:

Dave – Psychodrama

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

Harry Styles- Fine Line

British Male Solo Artist:

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British Group:

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Coldplay

Foals

New Artist of the Year:

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song of the Year:

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Dave (feat. Burna Boy) – Location

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing with a Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Tom Walker – Just You and I

International Male Solo Artist:

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator

International Female Solo Artist:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Billie Eilish

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

