Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy Lead Brit Awards Nominations

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2020

Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy led the acts competing for honours at the 2020 BRIT Awards after the nominations were announced on Saturday.

Lewis Capaldi continued his stunning success by bagging four nods – the most of any artist – including for Best New Artist and one in the prestigious British Album of the Year category, for his debut LP, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The record is nominated alongside Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head, one of three nominations the grime star received, as well as Dave’s Psychodrama, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, and Michael Kiwanuka’s KIWANUKA.

The same five artists are up for the British Male Solo Artist award, while Mabel, Charli XCX, Mahalia, Freya Ridings, and FKA Twigs will compete for the British Female Solo Artist gong.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, 23, also received a Song of the Year nod for Someone You Loved, as did Stormzy for Vossi Bop. Other songs nominated include Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care, Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing with a Stranger, and Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ collaboration, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Coldplay, Foals, Bastille, Bring Me the Horizon, and rap duo D-Block Europe are the nominees for Best British Group.

Among the non-British artists to receive recognition in the international categories are Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Post Malone, Bruce Springsteen, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey.

Soul star Celeste has already been announced as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star accolade.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.

The nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards are as follows:

British Album of the Year:

Dave – Psychodrama
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
Stormzy – Heavy is the Head
Harry Styles- Fine Line

British Male Solo Artist:

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia

Best British Group:

Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Coldplay
Foals

New Artist of the Year:

Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender

Song of the Year:

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Dave (feat. Burna Boy) – Location
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing with a Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Tom Walker – Just You and I

International Male Solo Artist:

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator

International Female Solo Artist:

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Billie Eilish
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

