Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl Collaborate On ‘Everything’s Electric’ - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher’s new song ‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, who also plays drums on the track.

With ‘Everything’s Electric’ Grohl and Gallagher deliberately set out to create a rock song in the vein of Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Gimme Shelter’. The guitar at the end is a homage to the Stones.

‘Everything’s Electric’ is from Liam’s upcoming album ‘C’Mon You Know’, due May 27.

