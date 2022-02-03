 Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl Collaborate On ‘Everything’s Electric’ - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl Collaborate On ‘Everything’s Electric’

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2022

in News

Liam Gallagher’s new song ‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, who also plays drums on the track.

With ‘Everything’s Electric’ Grohl and Gallagher deliberately set out to create a rock song in the vein of Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Gimme Shelter’. The guitar at the end is a homage to the Stones.

‘Everything’s Electric’ is from Liam’s upcoming album ‘C’Mon You Know’, due May 27.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Flume by Cybele Malinowski
Damon Albarn Is on the Next Flume Album

Damon Albarn is featured on Flume's new album.

13 hours ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Watch The Smile Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Cover Joe Jackson

The Smile, the side-project for Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood performed a Joe Jackson classic at their shows in London this week.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Resets Her Vegas Dates

Lady Gaga is heading back to Las Vegas to resume her Jazz & Piano residency.

4 days ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Postpones European Tour For A Year

Shawn Mendes has postponed the UK and European leg of his 'Wonder' world tour by more than a year.

4 days ago
Aaron Schembri
Aaron Schembri Debuts New Paul Norton Co-Write ‘The Setting Sun’

The new Aaron Schembri song ‘The Setting Sun’ is a song he co-wrote with Melbourne singer songwriter Paul Norton.

January 28, 2022
Truck Lucky
Truck Get Lucky With New Australian Rock Anthem

Melbourne’s Truck, the with Andy McLean of Horsehead on vocals and Dave Leslie of Baby Animals on guitar, have premiered their new song for ‘Lucky’, and it has Australian anthem potential.

January 28, 2022
Kanye West
Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Is Closer Than First Thought

Kanye West's new album 'DONDA 2' is set to be released earlier than expected.

January 26, 2022