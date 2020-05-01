 Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song 'Don't Stop' - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

by Music-News.com on May 1, 2020

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

Liam logged into Twitter to post a series of Z’s in reaction to ‘Don’t Stop…’, which Noel, the band’s ex-guitarist and chief songwriter, came across in a pile of old CDs recently, and put out at midnight last night (29.04.20) for fans to “enjoy/argue” over.

Liam – who has been at loggerheads with his estranged sibling since they had a backstage bust-up at their final gig in 2009, which led to the demise of Oasis – then called the acoustic track, which has Noel on vocals instead of himself, a “gold almighty stew” and said it was “missing” him.

He wrote: “Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x (sic)”

Noel had claimed there is only a soundcheck version of the demo from a show in Hong Kong “about 15 years ago” that exists “out there” and he insisted he assumed it had been “lost forever” until he stumbled across the CD.

In a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram, he announced: “Hey there dudes and dollies.

“Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home.

“As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.

“As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune “out there” from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago?

“I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the cd.

“I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it “out there” for you to enjoy/argue over.

“It’ll be up on the internet from midnight.

“The song is called: ‘Don’t Stop…’

“Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss.
“You’re welcome by the way. (sic)”

The song was likely penned around the time of the ‘Supersonic’ hitmakers’ 2005 LP, ‘Don’t Believe the Truth’, which was released 15 years ago.

The Manchester legends embarked on the ‘Don’t Believe the Truth’ world tour that year, which came to parts of Asia in 2006.

On February 25, 2006, Oasis played the AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong, where the soundcheck Noel mentioned presumably took place.

