Liam Gallagher's Son Lennon Is Set To Release Music - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon is set to follow in his footsteps by fronting a rock group.

Lennon is set to release music with the acoustic band Automotion after being inspired by his father’s exploits with Oasis.

A friend told The Sun newspaper: “Lennon has that rock god stage presence and has learned the art of performance from his dad.

“Liam is super proud and has listened to his songs – he’s always around to offer advice.”

Lennon – named after The Beatles legend John Lennon – has forged a successful career on the catwalk and admits that he enjoys being in the limelight after growing up with famous parents in the form of Liam and Patsy.

He previously said: “I grew up with my mum being an actress. Also my dad is a musician.

“I just like being in front of the camera – as cheesy as that sounds.”

Liam previously recalled how John Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono told him it was “silly” to name his son after The Beatles rocker.

Gallagher met Yoko in 1999, the same year his eldest son Lennon was born, and has claimed the artist – who was married to John until he was shot dead in 1980 – thought the memorable moniker was ridiculous.

The 48-year-old star said: “Yoko said, ‘I’ve heard you’ve called your son Lennon’.

“I said, ‘Yeah’, she said, ‘Why? Do you not think it’s a bit of a silly name?’

“And I said, ‘No, it’s a bit silly being called Yoko isn’t it? So Lennon it is.’ ”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments