Lime Cordiale Upgrade To Major Venues For Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale Upgrade To Major Venues For Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 20, 2021

Lime Cordiale will play their biggest headline shows when they tour the ’14 Steps To A Better You’ shows in August.

Lime Cordiale have shows booked for Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney’s Hordern pavilion and Brisbane’s Riverstage for the tour.

The second Lime Cordiale album ’14 Steps to a Better You’ was a number one album in Australia. The band was formed in 2009 by brothers Oliver and Louis Leimbach. Since then they have released over two dozen singles including the ARIA Platinum certified ‘Robbery’.

Lime Cordiale dates are:

Saturday 9 October
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 15 October
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 16 October
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Friday 22 October
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 29 October
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

Saturday 30 October
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

