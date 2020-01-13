LISTEN: Morrissey Reveals New Single, New Album Due In March

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has released a song from his new album, due in March.

The song Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know? features Motown legend Thelma Houston on vocals who adds a powerful touch to the song.

It comes from his 13th solo album I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, which will see a release on March 20. It will be his first since his 2019 cover album California Son on which he tackled works by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Carly Simon.

In recent years, Morrissey hasn’t exactly attempted to curry favour with the general public, wearing a pin of the racist far-right group For Britain on the Jimmy Fallon show and sticking up for Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of sexual assault.

He is not currently touring.

Listen to Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know? below:

