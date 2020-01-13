 LISTEN: Morrissey Reveals New Single, New Album Due In March - Noise11.com
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

LISTEN: Morrissey Reveals New Single, New Album Due In March

by Tim Cashmere on January 13, 2020

in New Music,News

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has released a song from his new album, due in March.

The song Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know? features Motown legend Thelma Houston on vocals who adds a powerful touch to the song.

It comes from his 13th solo album I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, which will see a release on March 20. It will be his first since his 2019 cover album California Son on which he tackled works by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Carly Simon.

In recent years, Morrissey hasn’t exactly attempted to curry favour with the general public, wearing a pin of the racist far-right group For Britain on the Jimmy Fallon show and sticking up for Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of sexual assault.

He is not currently touring.

Listen to Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know? below:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Patti Smith Perform A Gobsmacking After The Gold Rush On The Tonight Show

Patti Smith has performed a astounding version of Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush’ in the unusual location of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

2 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Working On New Music

Eminem has been busy "cutting a lot of records", and S1 has suggested that the chart-topping star could soon be set to release a follow-up to 2018's 'Kamikaze'.

16 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Family To Donate Grammy Museum Proceeds To Charity

Amy Winehouse’s father has insisted all the money raised from the late singer’s upcoming Grammy Museum exhibit will go to her charity foundation.

17 hours ago
Cold Chisel's Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes at Mt Duneed Winery 11 Jan 2020
Cold Chisel Prove Again Gettin The Band Back Together Was A Great Idea

Imagine 20,000 Australians singing along to every word of ‘Choir Girl’ or ‘Flame Trees’. Yeah, not that unusual right. But what about ‘Getting’ The Band Back Together’, a new song from the new Cold Chisel album. Now that was a surprise.

1 day ago
Neil Peart of Rush
Artists Pay Tribute To Neil Peart of Rush

Metallica, Richard Marx, Peter Criss of Kiss and Bryan Adams are just come of the artists paying tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who has died at age 67.

2 days ago
Neil Peart of Rush
R.I.P. Neil Peart of Rush 1952-2020

Neil Peart, drummer for Canada’s legendary band Rush, has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 67.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
LISTEN: New Ozzy Osbourne Music Due Out In February

Ozzy Osbourne is proving himself to be an unstoppable force once again, with a new album due out in February.

3 days ago