LISTEN: New Ozzy Osbourne Music Due Out In February

Ozzy Osbourne is proving himself to be an unstoppable force once again, with a new album due out in February.

Ordinary Man will be Osbourne’s twelfth solo album and features an all-star band including Duff McKagan (Guns ‘n’ Roses/Velvet Revolver), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Andrew Watt (California Breed).

If that’s not all-star enough for you, there will be guest appearances from Elton John, Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello.

The album makes up Osbourne’s first new solo material in ten years.

“It was a lot of fun to do though it’s a lot different from my other albums,” Osbourne said in a press release. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.”

Two songs have already been made available, including Straight To Hell featuring Slash (video at the end of the article), and the title track will be made instantly available when you preorder the album.

Ordinary Man will be available from February 21.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Straight To Hell here:

