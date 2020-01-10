 LISTEN: New Ozzy Osbourne Music Due Out In February - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

LISTEN: New Ozzy Osbourne Music Due Out In February

by Tim Cashmere on January 10, 2020

in New Music,News

Ozzy Osbourne is proving himself to be an unstoppable force once again, with a new album due out in February.

Ordinary Man will be Osbourne’s twelfth solo album and features an all-star band including Duff McKagan (Guns ‘n’ Roses/Velvet Revolver), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Andrew Watt (California Breed).

If that’s not all-star enough for you, there will be guest appearances from Elton John, Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello.

The album makes up Osbourne’s first new solo material in ten years.

“It was a lot of fun to do though it’s a lot different from my other albums,” Osbourne said in a press release. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.”

Two songs have already been made available, including Straight To Hell featuring Slash (video at the end of the article), and the title track will be made instantly available when you preorder the album.

Ordinary Man will be available from February 21.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Straight To Hell here:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bad Religion
Bad Religion To Release Autobiography For 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Bad Religion turn 40 this year and will celebrate with the release of an autobiography entitled Do What You Want: The Story Of Bad Religion.

53 mins ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com
Prince To Be Celebrated By Massive All-Star Lineup In Los Angeles

Prince's extraordinary career is going to be celebrated in a mammoth all-star gig featuring a load of artists from all corners of the musical spectrum.

2 hours ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Drops Hints About Eddie Van Halen’s Health

David "Diamond Dave" Lee Roth - the definitive rock star, famous for fronting one of rock 'n' roll's most extravagant showpieces, Van Halen - has spoken out about the health of his bandmate, Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

4 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots Release Second Sample of ‘Perdida’ Album

Stone Temple Pilots have dropped another new track ‘Three Wishes’ from the upcoming ‘Perdida’ album.

7 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Leads NAACP Image Awards

Beyonce and Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet will lead the way at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards after landing a string of top nominations.

12 hours ago
Tom DeLonge
Tom DeLonge Has Sold His Blink-182 Catalogue

Blink-182 former lead co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge has announced the sale to Hipgnosis Songs - a British Guernsey-registered music investment and song management company - and revealed that the partnership, which sees the firm acquire a total of 157 tracks, will enable him to "create more music for many decades to come".

13 hours ago
Billy Ocean
Billy Ocean Announces First Album In More Than A Decade

Billy Ocean is set to release 'One World' - his first record of new material since 2009's 'Because I Love You' - to mark his milestone birthday on January 21.

14 hours ago