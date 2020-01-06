 LISTEN: R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity - Noise11.com
LISTEN: R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

by Tim Cashmere on January 6, 2020

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

Stipe has pledged to donate the proceeds of the single for the first 365 days to the NGO Pathway to Paris, which seeks realistic pathways to renewable energy.

Musically Stipe explores far more experimental sounds than R.E.M. ever did, but it still feels like his classic band. Lyrically he bears the brunt of our sins as he describes a thoughtful moment pondering the vastness of nature.

“We stand at the water
the wind and the sun
where all of god’s creatures
are gathered as one
surfacing, crowning,
we blast right through
history’s and riches and residue”

The accompanying clip shows people looking out over the ocean deep in thought. Check it out at the bottom of the page.

You can buy the song at michaelstipe.com.

His previous solo single Your Capricious Soul raised money for Extinction Rebellion, another climate-focused organisation.

Check out Drive To The Ocean below:

