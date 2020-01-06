LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

Stipe has pledged to donate the proceeds of the single for the first 365 days to the NGO Pathway to Paris, which seeks realistic pathways to renewable energy.

Musically Stipe explores far more experimental sounds than R.E.M. ever did, but it still feels like his classic band. Lyrically he bears the brunt of our sins as he describes a thoughtful moment pondering the vastness of nature.

“We stand at the water

the wind and the sun

where all of god’s creatures

are gathered as one

surfacing, crowning,

we blast right through

history’s and riches and residue”

The accompanying clip shows people looking out over the ocean deep in thought. Check it out at the bottom of the page.

You can buy the song at michaelstipe.com.

His previous solo single Your Capricious Soul raised money for Extinction Rebellion, another climate-focused organisation.

Check out Drive To The Ocean below:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments