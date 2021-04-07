 Lizzo Hints At Harry Styles Collaboration - Noise11.com
Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo Hints At Harry Styles Collaboration

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2021

in News

Lizzo has teased potential collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna.

Lizzo revealed she was planning to phone the Styles – who she has become great pals with – over the weekend to plan a duet with the 27-year-old pop star.

She told fans on Instagram Live: “New music is motherfucking coming.

“Are you and Harry going to collab? I have a collab with him this weekend. I’m going to call him.”

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker also has a song she has written for her and the ‘Work’ hitmaker that she wants to try and get the 33-year-old Bajan superstar to lay down her vocals on.

She said: “Rihanna is busy but you know what is crazy?

“I have been wanting to hit her up. I’m scared, though.

“I’ma just DM her and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song for us’.

“I do have a song. I might just do it.”

The 32-year-old Grammy-winner also teased that her follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 LP ‘Cuz I Love You’ will be “very uplifting, fun and necessary”.

She said: “This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary.

“I am making the music that I need to hear after the year we’ve had.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently revealed she would love to collaborate with Lizzo.

The ‘Up’ hitmaker took to Twitter last month to show her appreciation for the ‘Juice’ singer by sharing a series of snaps of her on the social media site.

She captioned the post: “These pics do it for me.”

The 28-year-old rapper was then inundated with requests for her to team up with ‘Tempo’ singer on a song, but slammed her fans for piling on the pressure for her to make music constantly.

She responded to one follower: “Can I do a song first thst I can put her on (sic)”

Cardi told another Twitter user: “Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab (sic)”

The hip-hop superstar declaring her love for Lizzo came after she revealed she wanted to be in her music video for ‘WAP’, but wasn’t available at the time it was filmed.

Cardi – who appeared alongside Lizzo in the 2019 film ‘Hustlers’ – said: “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that.“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Has A Memoir On The Way

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl is diving into his rock and roll past to relive stories for his new memoir.

3 hours ago
Xavier Rudd photo by Ros OGorman
Xavier Rudd Has A New Deal and a New Label

Xavier Rudd will release his 10th album via a new deal with Virgin.

10 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Contributes To Two Taylor Swift Songs

Taylor Swift's upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) re-release will feature 27 tracks, including two she has recorded with former tourmate Keith Urban.

19 hours ago
San Cisco
San Cisco Gear Up For Massive Australian Tour

San Cisco are the next Australia act taking advantage of a decluttered international touring market with a 2021 Australia tour on the way.

19 hours ago
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Takes Credit for Controversial ‘Montero’ Video

Lil Nas X takes the credit for his controversial Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video.

2 days ago
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris Sees NFTs As The Future Of Music Revenues

Calvin Harris has predicted that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will "revolutionise the music industry".

2 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Releases Surprise EP

Justin Bieber has released a surprise EP called 'Freedom'.

3 days ago