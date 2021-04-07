Lizzo Hints At Harry Styles Collaboration - Noise11.com

Lizzo has teased potential collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna.

Lizzo revealed she was planning to phone the Styles – who she has become great pals with – over the weekend to plan a duet with the 27-year-old pop star.

She told fans on Instagram Live: “New music is motherfucking coming.

“Are you and Harry going to collab? I have a collab with him this weekend. I’m going to call him.”

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker also has a song she has written for her and the ‘Work’ hitmaker that she wants to try and get the 33-year-old Bajan superstar to lay down her vocals on.

She said: “Rihanna is busy but you know what is crazy?

“I have been wanting to hit her up. I’m scared, though.

“I’ma just DM her and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song for us’.

“I do have a song. I might just do it.”

The 32-year-old Grammy-winner also teased that her follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 LP ‘Cuz I Love You’ will be “very uplifting, fun and necessary”.

She said: “This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary.

“I am making the music that I need to hear after the year we’ve had.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently revealed she would love to collaborate with Lizzo.

The ‘Up’ hitmaker took to Twitter last month to show her appreciation for the ‘Juice’ singer by sharing a series of snaps of her on the social media site.

She captioned the post: “These pics do it for me.”

The 28-year-old rapper was then inundated with requests for her to team up with ‘Tempo’ singer on a song, but slammed her fans for piling on the pressure for her to make music constantly.

She responded to one follower: “Can I do a song first thst I can put her on (sic)”

Cardi told another Twitter user: “Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab (sic)”

The hip-hop superstar declaring her love for Lizzo came after she revealed she wanted to be in her music video for ‘WAP’, but wasn’t available at the time it was filmed.

Cardi – who appeared alongside Lizzo in the 2019 film ‘Hustlers’ – said: “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that.“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”

