 London's O2 Will Return To Capacity Gigs In August - Noise11.com
Madness: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Madness: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

London’s O2 Will Return To Capacity Gigs In August

by Music-News.com on May 18, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The O2 arena in London will host full-capacity gigs from August.

Following the BRIT Awards last week, which marked the first major show in the UK to take place since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live events last March, the iconic venue has confirmed normal business will resume this summer, with a series of Welcome Back’ concerts with 20,000 fans allowed back inside the dome.

So far, ‘Mo Gilligan and Friends and The Black British Takeover’ has been confirmed for December 8, Madness on December 18 with more shows from “rock, pop and dance” acts set to be announced for August onwards in due course.

Steve Sayer, VP and General Manager of The O2 said in a statement: “We’re ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to The O2 again, and The Welcome Back Shows are going to bring so much joy to fans who have been missing us almost as much as we’ve been missing them.

“We have created a truly spectacular programme of events to reopen the venue, and 2022 looks set to be our busiest ever.”

Emma Bownes, VP of Programming for AEG Europe (owner and operator of The O2) added: “The Welcome Back Shows mark a really exciting moment for The O2 and for our fans, as we get ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to the venue after such a long period.

“We’re planning a stunning string of events that will bring the best in comedy, dance, afrobeat, rock and pop to London and give fans what they’ve been waiting for. We’re delighted to be launching our return season with the very best of British comedy and know that hearing The O2 arena roar with 20,000 laughs is the tonic we all need.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan commented: “I’m really proud of the Black British comedy circuit that I started on. The talent on this scene is exceptional, but all too often ignored by mainstream media, so what better place to showcase the culture than the most famous venue in the country? We’re ready to bring the Great British Public a show like you’ve never seen before!”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bluesfest Oct 2021
Bluesfest Rescheduled for October

The NSW Government sponsored Bluesfest cancellation over Easter has been given a reprieve. Bluesfest will resurrect over 1-4 October 2021.

1 day ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Music For Victoria Fund Puts 980 Artists To Work

980 artists will perform across 85 venues in Victoria as a result of the Music For Victoria Fund being injected into the Victorian music community.

5 days ago
Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live At The Bowl Series Injected $27 million Into Victoria’s Economy

Art Centre Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl series has injected $27 million into the Victorian economy and put live music in front of 97,843 music fans.

5 days ago
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Jimmy Barnes Moves Past Covid Lockdowns With Flesh and Blood Tour

Jimmy Barnes will tour his all new homegrown family album ‘Flesh and Blood’ inbetween Red Hot Summer seasons in July.

April 25, 2021
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer’s Second Bribie Island Show Sells Out

Red Hot Summer’s second show in Bribie Island is a sellout a month ahead of the event signaling Australian music fans are getting back into live music.

April 15, 2021
Jon Stevens at Red Hot Summer Swan Valley 2021 photo by Duane McDonald
Duane’s World – Red Hot Summer Proves “If You Book Them They Will Come”

Duane McDonald’s 2021 Red Hot Summer series is defying the naysayers and, to quote Wayne’s World “if you book them, they will come”.

April 12, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

April 10, 2021