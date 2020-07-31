Lou Reed New York Expanded

An expanded edition of Lou Reed’s ‘New York’ is on the way.

‘New York’, released in 1989, was Lou Reed’s 15th solo album.

The lyrics of ‘New York’ read like a forecast for time times ahead. On ‘Sock Of You’ Lou sings, “They ordained the Trumps and then he got the mumps” and “It was an inside trader eating a rubber tire after running over Rudy Giuliani”. The NRA is also name-checked in ‘Last Great American Whale’ with “Some local yokel member of the nra, Kept a bazooka in his living room”.

One song, ‘Dirty Boulevard’, also achieved a level of commercial airplay.

For the reissue Warner Music advises, “The entire album has been remastered for the first time ever for this collection. The second disc presents unreleased live versions from the Lou Reed Archive of every album track compiled from multiple performances. To avoid duplication, none of these live tracks were taken from the set’s accompanying DVD.

“The third disc showcases unreleased early versions of several album tracks from the Lou Reed Archive, including “Last Great American Whale,” “Sick Of You” and “Dirty Blvd.” Also featured is the non-LP track “The Room,” as well as live versions of “Sweet Jane,” a song Reed originally recorded with The Velvet Underground, and “Walk On The Wild Side,” from his second solo album, Transformer (1972.)

“This set also includes “The New York Album,” a concert video that was originally released in 1990 on VHS and Laserdisc. It has never been available on DVD, until now. It features Reed performing the entire New York album live in Montreal at the Theatre St. Denis. The DVD concludes with an audio-only interview with Reed”.

Lou Reed ‘New York’ will be released on 25 September 2020.

New York Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

1. Romeo Had Juliette

2. Halloween Parade

3. Dirty Blvd.

4. Endless Cycle

5. There Is No Time

6. Last Great American Whale

7. Beginning of a Great Adventure

8. Busload of Faith

9. Sick of You

10. Hold On

11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim

12. Xmas In February

13. Strawman

14. Dime Store Mystery

Disc Two: New York – Live

1. Romeo Had Juliette *

2. Halloween Parade *

3. Dirty Blvd. *

4. Endless Cycle *

5. There Is No Time *

6. Last Great American Whale *

7. Beginning of a Great Adventure *

8. Busload of Faith *

9. Sick of You *

10. Hold On *

11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim *

12. Xmas In February *

13. Strawman *

14. Dime Store Mystery *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

1. Romeo Had Juliette (7 Version)

2. Dirty Blvd. (Work Tape) *

3. Dirty Blvd. (Rough Mix) *

4. Endless Cycle (Work Tape) *

5. Last Great American Whale (Work Tape) *

6. Beginning of a Great Adventure (Rough Mix) *

7. Busload of Faith (Solo Version) *

8. Sick of You (Work Tape) *

9. Sick of You (Rough Mix) *

10. Hold On (Rough Mix) *

11. Strawman (Rough Mix) *

12. The Room (Non-LP Track)

13. Sweet Jane (Live Encore) *

14. Walk on the Wild Side (Live Encore) *

DVD

1. Romeo Had Juliette

2. Halloween Parade

3. Dirty Blvd.

4. Endless Cycle

5. There Is No Time

6. Last Great American Whale

7. Beginning of a Great Adventure

8. Busload of Faith

9. Sick of You

10. Hold On

11. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim

12. Xmas in February

13. Strawman

14. Dime Store Mystery

Audio Only Bonus

15. A Conversation with Lou Reed

Vinyl Track Listing

Side A

1. Romeo Had Juliette

2. Halloween Parade

3. Dirty Blvd.

4. Endless Cycle

Side B

1. There Is No Time

2. Last Great American Whale

3. Beginning of a Great Adventure

Side C

1. Busload of Faith

2. Sick of You

3. Hold On

4. Good Evening Mr. Waldheim

Side D

1. Xmas in February

2. Strawman

3. Dime Store Mystery

* previously unreleased

