 Ludacris Is Using Lockdown To Learn How To Cook - Noise11.com

Ludacris

Ludacris Is Using Lockdown To Learn How To Cook

by Music-News.com on February 15, 2021

in News

Ludacris is heading into the kitchen to pick up a few culinary skills for a new cooking special.

Ludacris is the first to admit he is pretty useless when it comes to whipping up tasty treats, but he hopes to change all that with Luda Can’t Cook, in which he will be trained by professional chef Meherwan Irani.

“When men like myself are hungry, we just want to eat,” he told Billboard. “We don’t want to take 30 minutes to an hour to cook.”

However, he was amazed by all the international flavours and new techniques he discovered from Irani, who gave him a lesson in Indian food.

“It was an eye-opener and so many lightbulb moments for me,” Ludacris confessed.

The hip-hop star, who is a co-owner of the Chicken + Beer restaurant at the Atlanta, Georgia airport, is spoiled at home by his wife, model Eudoxie, who serves up a lot of her favourite foods from her native Gabon for her man and their family.

“She does all the cooking, which is part of the reason I can’t cook,” he insisted. “She has her own style and she’s very, very good at it.”

And Ludacris admits he never learned how to make the basics when he was young because cooking wasn’t a skill his mother, Roberta, really mastered until later in life.

“I love my mother with all my heart. My mother was not the best cook in the world,” he shared. “Her food and cooking has gotten better and better over a long period of time.”

However, he claims there is one dish he can pull off on his own: “The whole Luda can’t cook is only 99 per cent true,” he smiled. “There’s one per cent; I can cook tacos.”

Luda Can’t Cook will debut on America’s discovery+ streaming service on 25 February.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

